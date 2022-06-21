EXCLUSIVE: The BBC is the network behind Rise Films’ drama about the phone hacking scandal that rocked Rupert Murdoch’s media empire. The Salisbury Poisonings screenwriters Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson and director Saul Dibb are linked and US buyers are understood to be circling.

revealed Thank you and goodbye was in development with Oscar and Emmy-winning British production company Rise in early 2021 and we now understand that the show is at an advanced stage of development with the British public broadcaster.

Lawn and Patterson replace Des scribe Luke Neal as writers and come back with Dibb, who directed O Salisbury Intoxications, which was one of the most watched British shows of 2020. Lawn and Patterson have just written another BBC drama, blue lights, about three rookie cops in Belfast.

US buyers are already circling Thank you and goodbye and the producers are getting ready for the casting.

The British phone hacking scandal was one of the most important and controversial in recent decades and Rise gained access to journalists, private investigators and criminals involved in the show, which started as a doc.

Thank you and goodbye examine the wording of world Newsthe British tabloid that was forced to close due to the scandal, and how journalists hacked into the private messages and voicemails of the likes of Steve Coogan, Hugh Grant and Sienna Miller.

The aftermath that followed led to a highly publicized inquiry that sparked 100 arrests and changed the UK’s relationship with the tabloid press forever.

Thank you and goodbye, a nod to the headline in world news final edit before Murdoch shuts it down, is Rise’s debut drama and the first drama to depict the scandal. The ordeal has been highlighted in several documentaries, including, most recently, the BBC Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty from Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story producer 72 Films.

Rise has earned a solid reputation for producing a variety of complex, high-profile documents over the years, including the Oscar-winning Netflix movie icaro and, more recently, the highly rated Sky documentary series Once upon a time in Londongrad.

The BBC and Rise declined to comment.