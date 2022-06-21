Bia Haddad Maia is the first tennis player to win 11 straight games on grass since Serena Williams | sneakers

Bia Haddad occupies her best career position in the WTA rankings (#29) and, this Wednesday, tries to increase its count in the grass against the British Jodie Burrage, #169 in the world, for the round of 16 in Eastbourne.

1 of 1 Beatriz Haddad Maia with the WTA Birmingham Champion Trophy — Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images Beatriz Haddad Maia with the WTA Birmingham Champion Trophy — Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Throughout these 11 matches, the Brazilian won expressive victories over the Greek Maria Sakkari (currently #5 in the world ranking), the Czech Petra Kvitova and the Romanian Simona Halep, both owners of titles at Wimbledon, the main grass competition on the circuit.

To match the brand Serena Williamsof 20 consecutive victories on grass, Bia needs to be Eastbourne WTA champion and reach the Wimbledon Grand Slam final.

Bia Haddad’s 11 victories on grass Tournament opponent ranking Nottingham (GBR) Qiang Wang (CHN) #144 Nottingham (GBR) Yuriko Miyazaki (GBR) #206 Nottingham (GBR) Maria Sakkari (GRE) #5 Nottingham (GBR) Teresa Martincova (RTC) #59 Nottingham (GBR) Alison Riske (USA) #35 Birmingham (GBR) Petra Kvitova (RTC) #31 Birmingham (GBR) Magdalena Frech (POL) #92 Birmingham (GBR) Camila Giorgi (ITA) #26 Birmingham (GBR) Simona Halep (ROM) #19 Birmingham (GBR) Shuai Zhang (CHN) #41 Eastbourne (GBR) Kaia Kanepi (EST) #39

The American returned to the courts this Tuesday after almost a year without playing. She debuted with victory at the WTA Eastbourne Tag Team tournament. Alongside the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, Serena Williams won the Czech Marie Bouzkova and the Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo by 2 sets to 1 – partials of 2/6, 6/3 and 13/11. Now they face Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Taipei’s Hao-Ching Chan in the quarterfinals.