Bia meets Kanepi again at Eastbourne and premieres at 7 am

Bia meets her last tormentor on the circuit Photo: Archive

Eastbourne (England) – Winner of the last two tournaments she played, on the grass courts of Nottingham and Birmingham, Beatriz Haddad Maia will debut this Tuesday at the WTA 500 in Eastbourne. Bia enters the court at 7am (Brasília time) to face Estonian Kaia Kanepi, 39th in the ranking.

Unbeaten for ten games on the circuit and with the best ranking of his career, now occupying 29th place, Bia suffered his last defeat precisely to Kanepi, in a game valid for the second round of Roland Garros. The 37-year-old Estonian and former top 15 debuted on Eastbourne grass, beating Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6/7 (4-7), 6/4 and 6/4.

The Brazilian is 15th in this week’s tournament and enters directly into the second round. If they win this Tuesday’s match, they will reach the round of 16 and receive 55 points in the ranking. There is the possibility of a confrontation in the round of 16 with the Spanish Paula Badosa, the main seed of the event and number 4 in the world. Badosa debuts against British Jodie Burrage, who beat Croatia’s Petra Martic by 3/6, 7/5 and 6/3.

In the current season, Bia has already won 36 games, considering all levels of competition on the circuit, including qualifiers and tournaments in the 125 series. ten.