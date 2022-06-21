Biro scores three times and Corinthians thrashes Internacional for the Brazilian Under-20

After 16 days without playing for the competition, Corinthians returned to have a commitment for the Brasileirão Sub-20 this Tuesday. For the second round of the tournament, Timãozinho visited Internacional and won by 5 to 0. The goals were scored by Guilherme Biro, three times, and Arthur Sousa twice.

Corinthians’ almanac performance was mainly due to an afternoon inspired by midfielder Guilherme Biro. Timão’s number 10 scored the team’s first three goals in the rout. In one of them, he even covered the Internacional goalkeeper with a beautiful kick in the angle.

With the triumph, Corinthians got its first points in this edition of the Brazilian Championship. Now, the team coached by Danilo is established as vice-leader of Group B of the competition.

Write it down, Faithful! Corinthians returns to the field for the category next Sunday, also for the Brasileirão. The opponent of the time is Atlético-GO, away from home, at 10 am.

The game

Escalation

Coach Danilo didn’t have five of his top players at his disposal. Cases of Wesley, Giovane, Matheus Araújo, Felipe Augusto and Robert Renan.

With that, Corinthians went to the field with Kaue; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Ryan and Biro; Pedrinho, Kayke and Arthur Sousa.

My Helm

First time

Corinthians started the game posted in the traditional 4-3-3 of coach Danilo. In this formation, Guilherme Biro opened on the right and left the left flank to Kayke. The central lane was occupied by Pedrinho, more advanced, and a pair of midfielders, with Zé Vitor and Ryan Gustavo.

At three minutes, Corinthians managed to bring danger to the opposing goal for the first time. Defender Murillo made a beautiful tackle in the defense field and led the ball to the attack field. When pressed, the defender of Timão left Arthur Sousa in front of the goal, who finished, but stopped at the goalkeeper.

The defender, by the way, seemed really willing to score a goal this Tuesday. At nine minutes, Murillo received in the middle and finished with force, in the hands of the goalkeeper Anthoni.

The Timão defense needed to work for the first time in the 15th minute of the first half. In a move built by the left side, Jhonatan Kauan managed to finish alone inside the area. In the bid, goalkeeper Kauê had a good reaction and made the defense.

In the 25th minute, Timão jumped ahead on the scoreboard with a great goal. The play started still in the defense field with a beautiful exchange of passes by the defenders. Ryan received in midfield and activated Pedrinho, who soon distributed to Kayke. Timão’s number 7 left Biro in front of the goal, to open the scoring.

The minutes following Corinthians’ goal were of little inspiration for either side in creating plays. The hottest move came in the 37th minute, a foul committed by Zé Vitor. The players of the Rio Grande do Sul team were annoyed with Ryan Gustavo, who stopped the bid by hitting a ball on an opposing player. The two steering wheels of Timão were yellowed.

At 40 minutes, another clear chance for Corinthians. Guilherme Biro made a nice feint from the right side and took it to the back. In the sequence, he triggered Ryan, facing the goal, who hit hard, but saw the ball being cut by the Internacional’s defense on its way to the goal.

Corinthians had two clear chances to expand the score in stoppage time. Kayke launched Arthur Sousa in depth, who left the goalkeeper behind in a beautiful dribble. With the goal open, the center forward from Timão hit the post. Biro still managed to finish on the rebound, but was blocked. Thus, the first half ended in 1 to 0 for Corinthians.

Second time

Corinthians returned determined to expand the score in the second half. And managed to do it in the first minute of the final stage. Guilherme Biro received on the right side, far from the goal. The shirt 10, however, did not fear the distance and kicked in place, covering the goalkeeper, in the angle. A great goal to expand the score for Timão.

With the advantage of two goals, naturally, Timão became more and more withdrawn in defense. Internacional, thus, began to control possession and create most of the chances of danger. In one of them, Léo Mana managed an incredible interception in a bid that would generate the first goal for the Rio Grande do Sul team in the game.

Even offensively shy, Corinthians did not leave the effectiveness of the first half aside. In one of the few counterattacks, Kayke was launched by Pedrinho and fixed for Guilherme Biro. The Corinthians number 10 kicked hard and had a deflection in the defense to score his third goal of the match. Timão extends to 3-0.

The heavy lawn, driven by heavy rain in Alvorada, Rio Grande do Sul, started to tire some of the Corinthians players. Danilo, thus, promoted the entry of Breno Bidon in place of Kayke, to fill his midfield even more.

And the exchange, at 27 minutes, had a practical effect. Once again attacking in transition, Breno Bidon received in the middle and threw to Arthur Sousa. The Timãozinho striker, with impeccable coolness, left the Internacional goalkeeper on the ground and scored Corinthians’ fourth goal at Morada dos Quero-Queros.

If the performance of Corinthians line players was a real show apart, in goal, it was no different. Goalkeeper Kauê even operated a miracle in the 34th minute of the second stage, with a kick placed in the angle.

And the rout was only really cemented in the 47th minute of the second half. When the match already seemed tepid, Juninho found Breno Bidon in the middle. The Timão midfielder left Arthur Sousa in front of the goal to score the fifth for Danilo’s team. Final 5-0 for Corinthians against Internacional.

Fact sheet of Internacional 0 x 5 Corinthians

Competition: Brazilian Under-20 Championship

Place: Morada dos Quero-Queros Stadium, Alvorada, RS

Date: June 21, 2022 (Tuesday)

Time: 15:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Jonathan GiovanellaVivian

Assistants: Fabricio Lima Baseggio and Mara Mastella Moreira

goals: Guilherme Biro (three times), Arthur Sousa (twice) (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Rangel and Matheus Dias (International); Kau, Z Vitor, Vitor Meer, Ryan and Pedrinho (Corinthians)

INTERNATIONAL: Anthony; Allan Aniz, Joo Pedro, Lucas Ryan and Lukayan (Vinicius Souza); Rangel and Jhonatan Kauan (Vitinho); Matheus Dias, Lucca (Junior) and Alisson; Gustav.

Technician: Joo Miguel

CORINTHIANS: Kau; Lo Mana, Joo Pedro, Murillo and Z Vitor; Vitor Meer, Kayke Ferrari (Breno Bidon) and Guilherme Biro (Juninho); Arthur Sousa, Ryan (Riquelme) and Pedrinho (Leo Agostinho).

Technician: Danilo

