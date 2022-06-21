Borja continues to irritate Palmeiras. Without yielding a cent to the Brazilian club, he is going to the rival in Libertadores: River Plate-Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

Anderson Barros is much more discreet, and less daring, than Alexandre Mattos, who even earned the nickname Alexandre ‘Mitto’.

The executive of palm trees is being criticized very unfairly this time.

His lunges were too slow in the pursuit of a defining striker. Lucas Lima’s departure to Fortaleza failed to be financially good. The bet on Rafael Navarro did not work out. Jailson could stay one more season.

Anyway, there are several negotiations that took the wrong path.





And it is not very active, given all the financial potential that Palmeiras has.

But Barros is at the center of a whirlwind of grievances he doesn’t deserve.

He was unable to include any percentage of Borja in River Plate’s purchase of the Colombian forward.





The advisers’ complaint was that Junior Barranquilla will keep the 3.5 million dollars, around R$18 million, for the 50% he had of the 29-year-old player.

The negotiation is practically closed between the Argentine and Colombian teams.

As Junior Barranquilla only played in the Copa Sudamericana, the forward, who pleases Marcelo Gallardo, will be a reinforcement for River in Libertadores.

As the mid-year window will only open in July, Borja will not be able to face Vélez in the round of 16.

But he can enter the field, if Gallardo’s team qualifies, in the quarterfinals. When will he face the winner of Talleres and Colón. If it passes, the opponent of the semifinal will leave the clashes between Corinthians x Boca Juniors and Flamengo x Tolima.

Even though Palmeiras made the worst deal in their history with Borja, spending more than R$ 70 million with the striker who couldn’t earn, Anderson Barros couldn’t sell even 1% of the athlete to River Plate.





For one simple reason.

The direction of Palmeiras treats the Argentine club as one of the great rivals in Libertadores. As well as Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro and Corinthians.

If it depended on the presidency, commanded by Leila Pereira, and also on the coach Abel Pereira, Borja would not reinforce River Plate.

But the management of the Argentine club was smart.

He negotiated directly with the Colombians.

And Palmeiras can’t do anything.

The contract, forwarded, is for three years.

That is, until Borja turns 32.

The 50% that Palmeiras has of the Colombian is fanciful.

And they have no practical effect.

Everything is very advanced.





Unintentionally, the Brazilian club must become a ‘partner’ of the Argentine.

With rivals having the other 50% of the controversial striker.

Paying ‘only’ R$ 18 million.

For a player that Palmeiras spent more than R$70 million…



