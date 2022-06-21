Brazil beats France with an exciting comeback and recovers in the 3×3 Basketball World Cup | basketball

After debuting with a 20-16 defeat to Puerto Rico, Brazil returned to the court in Belgium this Tuesday (21) to beat France 16-15. Serbia leads Group A of the 3×3 Basketball World Cup with two victories, and Brazil, France and Puerto Rico are fighting for second place, with one triumph and one setback each. New Zealand hold the bottom of the bracket with two defeats.

The final points of Brazil 16 x 15 France, for the 3×3 Basketball World Cup

Next Thursday (23), the Brazilian national team ends its participation in the group stage against Serbia and New Zealand. According to the competition regulations, only the leader of each of the four groups advances to the quarterfinals. The second and third places qualify for the round of 16.

After the match, Luca Carvalho, coach of the Brazilian team, celebrated the rematch against the French – executioners of the 2021 Pre-Olympic – and showed optimism for the next two games of the first phase.

– After a long journey we managed to make good games on the first day of competition, losing by only four points to Puerto Rico, a WT champion team in 2021, and beating France, returning the defeat in the Pre-Olympic last year. We went on to the second day with great chances of qualifying for the finals, and now we already know how our opponents play.

France was the clear favorite in the confrontation and started the game imposing itself and got to open 8 to 5. But Brazil managed to turn to 9 to 8 and entered the match for good. The Europeans regained the lead on the scoreboard with a two shot and a free throw conversion and increased the pace on the court, opening 14-10.

But, with a very strong defense and taking advantage of France’s high number of fouls, Brazil turned to 15-14 and, in the final seconds, closed at 16-15.