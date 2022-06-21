Bruno Henrique undergoes surgery and no longer plays for Flamengo in 2022

photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo After having the diagnosis confirmed, Bruno Henrique took to social media to lament the injury On the same day that they announced Verton Cebolinha as a reinforcement, Flamengo confirmed bad news. That’s because striker Bruno Henrique has to undergo knee surgery. [VIDEO1] [VIDEO1] The player suffered a multi-ligament injury in the match against Cuiab. According to a statement issued by the club, the player’s return is expected to take up to one year.

“The athlete Bruno Henrique underwent a clinical and imaging exam this Monday (20th). The procedure confirmed the diagnosis of a multi-ligament lesion in the right knee. The treatment will be surgical and the recovery period is estimated between 10 and 12 months”, he published. .

After having the diagnosis confirmed, Bruno Henrique took to social media to lament the injury.

“I underwent another knee exam and received the second worst news of my career, I never imagined that one day I would have to go through this difficult moment, but I know that in an athlete’s career this can happen. a long period off the pitch and unable to do what I love most since I was 6 years old,” he said.

“Very sad for this moment, but with faith in God I will overcome this difficulty. I will continue firm and strong in my recovery, so that that dreamy boy, who always believed in his dreams, can get where he wants to go”, he added.

Coach Dorival Jnior has been climbing Vitinho in the sector. As of mid-July, the commander will have Verton Cebolinha available.