Bruno Méndez trains separately at Inter before returning to Corinthians | International

While the Inter group worked with the ball under the command of Mano Menezes, Bruno Méndez improved his physical condition. The defender ran on the CT lawn of Parque Gigante on the gray morning of this Tuesday. The Uruguayan maintains physical shape awaiting the end of the contract, next Thursday.

As he will not be in Colorado, the defender followed part of the team’s activity before returning alone to the locker room after completing his exercise routine.

On loan until the 30th of June, Bruno Méndez saw the negotiations with Corinthians without the desired positive outcome. Inter did not reach an agreement with the Paulistas between values ​​and percentages.

By contract, Colorado would have to pay 6 million dollars (about R$ 30.8 million at the current price) for 50% of the Uruguayan’s rights. Corinthians agreed to reduce the amount by half, as long as only 25% of the athlete’s rights were negotiated – a condition that did not please the gauchos.

The São Paulo club currently has a 70% share, while the remaining 30% belong to Montevideo Wanderers, the club that revealed the 22-year-old.

As there was no agreement, the defender can only play once more for Colorado: against Colo-Colo, on June 28, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. In the Brasileirão, he has already played six matches, the maximum allowed to change clubs during the competition.

The scenario indicates so much the return that Timão is already working to register the charrua in Libertadores. The people from São Paulo will host Boca Juniors on the 28th at Neo Química Arena and then decide on the spot on the 5th at Bombonera.

In Beira-Rio since last year, the defender played 48 matches, with two goals scored. With Corinthians, the defender has a contract until December next year. For Timão he played 44 times and scored one goal.

