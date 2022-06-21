Bustos gives ‘shake’ and defines Santos against Corinthians

This Wednesday’s match is valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and Peixe must go with a different team than the one that played against RB Bragantino

This Wednesday (22), the saints makes the first of a series of three games against Corinthians in a short time. The commitment this time at Neo Química Arena will be valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of Brazil’s Cup – the return takes place in eight days in Vila Belmiro.

On the weekend, there will still be the classic for the Brazilian Championship. So coach Fabián Bustos used this morning’s training to make considerable changes to his squad. Aiming to surprise the rival at home, Bustos intends to use “artises” tested against Red Bull Bragantino over the weekend.

According to a colleague’s report Bruno Lima, from the newspaper A Tribuna, the attacker Lucas Braga will be kept improvised as a right-back, since Madson, who plays the position, is injured. Braga had a good performance on the wing and started the move that led to Santos’ 1⁰ goal in the 2-2 draw at Vila Belmiro.

Therefore, the tendency is for the winger to start in the starting lineup, even with Auro available. In the defense, the experienced Maicon lacks the team and Bustos will again opt for Kayky and Eduardo Bauermann. On the left side, there is no doubt: Lucas Pires.

In midfield, perhaps the main novelty: the return of Sandry, who has been gaining more space with the Argentine coach. Bruno Oliveira starts on the bench, while the starting three will be completed by Rodrigo Fernández and Vinícius Zanocelo. In attack, young Marcos Leonardo shares the spotlight with Léo Baptistão and Jhojan Julio.

Santos should go to the field with:

John Paul; Lucas Braga, Kayky, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Sandry and Zanocelo; Léo Baptistão, Marcos Leonardo and Jhojan Julio.