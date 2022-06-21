Canada bans single-use plastics such as bags and cutlery | Society

Canada released new ban rules that were set by the country to reduce consumption of single-use plastics , one of the biggest environmental problems today. As of the end of this year, Canadian companies will no longer be able to produce or import items such as plastic shopping bags, takeout packaging, straws, cutlery and those rings that are usually present on beverage can packaging sold in some countries.

By the end of 2023, the forecast is that the sale of all these products will also be banned. The one-year gap is designed to give companies ample time to transition their inventories.

“The Canadian population was very clear with us. They are tired of seeing plastic garbage in parks, streets [e outros locais]”, said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos during the official announcement, according to The Guardian. Over the next ten years, the federal government estimates that the new regulation should eliminate approximately 1.3 million tons of plastic wastesaid Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a social network.

The new rules provide for some notable exceptions: single-use plastic straws can be sold if they are packaged alongside a beverage container and if the packaging was done off-premises. In addition, retailers will be able to sell packages of 20 or more single-use straws as long as they are kept “out of sight” of the customer.

For now, the new regulation has left out plastic packaging for consumer goods – the main source of plastic waste worldwide. However, the country has pledged to ensure that all plastic packaging contains at least 50% recycled content by 2030.

Some activists have criticized Canada’s stance and say much more needs to be done to actually eliminate plastics. “It’s a drop in the bucket. Until the government gets serious about the overall reductions in plastic production, we won’t see the impact we need to see on the environment or our waste streams,” said Sarah King, head of the oceans and plastics from Greenpeace Canada to the CBC.