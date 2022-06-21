Carlitos Tevez is announced as the new coach of Rosario Central | international football

“El Apache (Tévez’s nickname) has become the new coach of Auriazul, after signing a contract with the club for 12 months”, reads an excerpt from the statement from Rosario Central, currently 22nd in the Argentine Championship after four rounds played.

Tevez officially announces retirement from the pitch: “I’ve given everything I had”

According to the Argentine press, Tevez would have already made a list of reinforcements, among them, two players from his favorite club, Boca: defender Marcelo Weigandt and midfielder Jorman Campuzano . In addition to them, are in the sights of Carlitos: Emanuel Brítez (Unión de Santa Fe), Martín Ojeda (Godoy Cruz) and Walter Bou (Defensa y Justicia).

At Rosario Central, Tevez will set up a coaching staff with his brothers. In addition to them, Chapa Retegui, former coach of the Argentine national field hockey team, will be the former striker’s main assistant. The forecast is that Tévez will debut as a coach next Friday, against Gimnasia y Esgrima, for the fifth round of the Argentine Championship.

1 of 1 Tevez is the new coach of Rosario Central — Photo: DISCLOSURE Tevez is the new coach of Rosario Central — Photo: DISCLOSURE

Tevez has won a remarkable 26 titles in his career and is among the only four Argentine players to win both the Copa Libertadores and the Champions League, lifting European club football’s top prize with United in 2008. The former striker made his last match for Boca Juniors childhood club in 2021.