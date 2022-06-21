Ceni transfers responsibility for prioritizing Copa do Brasil to São Paulo board | Sao Paulo

With embezzlement problems, the board will have a key role in the lineup, according to Ceni.

In an interview given after the setback at home, Rogério Ceni put the direction in the conversation about which team to use in the opening of the duel for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The match is scheduled for 20:00 (Brasília time), again at Morumbi.

– The whole group was here today. No one has been left out of line players and there is no one to come back. Do you want to risk everything on Thursday (in the Copa do Brasil)? Let’s take a chance. Can we lose someone to injury? We can. But then we would be tired against Juventude (for the Brasileirão). We have to make choices. Whatever the direction comes up with, let’s go – he highlighted.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

– If we have to put it all over again, we’ll put it all over again, because it’s classic, big game. We already have hanging for the game with Youth. Let’s see tomorrow. On Wednesday, we’ll see what we can do for Thursday,” added Ceni.

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni leads São Paulo in a new classic against Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Rogério Ceni leads São Paulo in a new classic against Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

More than once, the coach said in interviews that his priority is to participate in the Brazilian Championship, to try to take São Paulo to Libertadores a year after ridding the team of relegation to Serie B.

The Copa do Brasil, however, emerges as a financially attractive competition, something fundamental for a team in financial crisis. The club’s debt is approximately R$ 700 million.

Qualifying for the quarter-finals is worth R$ 3.9 million more in prize money for clubs. Tricolor has already accumulated R$ 7.6 million in the knockout competition, but it arrives with problems of embezzlement in the opening of the duel with Palmeiras.

Best moments: São Paulo 1 x 2 Palmeiras, for the 13th round of the Brasileirão 2022

– If we had all the players available, we would have a good rotation and with chances to change. Today we have few options. We have eight guys in the medical department, who unfortunately suffered more serious injuries than usual in a row, ankle, which is difficult to recover – said Ceni, who awaits direction for the week.

– It’s not just up to me (about prioritizing the Brasileirão), you can be sure – concluded the coach.

“Defeat of a team that doesn’t learn lessons”, says Caio | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv