Check out the highlights of the weekend

Thursday’s attraction (23) is four titles in which the main characters form a team to practice crimes, sport or defend themselves against criminals, starting at 4:25 pm. Master Trick: The 2nd Act, 4×100 – Running for a Dream, Baywatch – SOS Malibu and Red 2 – Retired and Even More Dangerous are in the special Megapix teams.

Run! is the debut of the week in Megapix session, Friday (24), at 21h. Considered one of the best films of the 21st century by critics, the feature makes an important social analysis on racial issues with a suspenseful grip that won’t let anyone get away from the small screen. Written and directed by Jordan Peele, it won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Unmissable!

Saturday’s highlight (25th) are three titles in which underrated protagonists become fundamental in the fight for survival or manage to turn around, starting at 7:10 pm. The last witch Hunter, The last Airbender and The last challenge can be seen in Special The Last Will Be First.

On Monday (27), a program with four films featuring one of Harrison Ford’s best-known characters, the archaeologist Indiana Jones, is the channel’s attraction, starting at 4:40 pm. The famous hit franchise, which began in the 80s, follows the adventures of Jones in search of hidden treasures and the titles will be displayed on Indiana Jones Marathon.

Soldiers who fight for money will bring a lot of adrenaline to the Megapix screen on Wednesday (29) with the The Expendables Double Program, from 19:10. With casts filled with idols of the action genre, the first and third titles in the film series accompany the elite group on missions that need a dose of rebellion.

THURSDAY (23)

Megapix teams

Master Trick: The 2nd Act

On Thursday, the 23rd, at 16:25

The illusionist “Four Horsemen” remain on the run from the FBI. However, they are exposed by a young millionaire who forces them to steal a key to every computer system in the world.

Direction: Jon M. Chu

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Daniel Radcliffe

USA. France. 2016. Thriller. 129 min.

4×100 – Running for a Dream

On Thursday, the 23rd, at 19:00

Between the start and the final whistle, a story of limits, rivalries, loneliness and, finally, overcoming.

Direction: Tomas Portella

Cast: Thalita Carauta, Fernanda De Freitas, Cintia Rosa, Augusto Madeira, Roberta Alonso, Priscila Steinman

Brazil. 2020. Drama. 109 min.

Baywatch – SOS Malibu

On Thursday, the 23rd, at 21:00

Former swimmer Matt Brody trains to be a lifeguard with Lt. Mitch Buchannon. Despite the bad relationship between the two, when a criminal scheme threatens the bay, they team up to protect the place.

Direction: Seth Gordon

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra

China. USA. UK. 2017. Action. 120 min.

Red 2 – Retired and Even More Dangerous

On Thursday, the 23rd, at 23:20

Frank Moses leads a normal life with his girlfriend, but his partner shows up to warn them that they are in danger. Now, they will find their partners again to face old enemies.

Direction: Dean Parisot

Cast: Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren, Anthony Hopkins, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Canada. USA. France. 2013. Action. 110 min.

FRIDAY (24)

Megapix session

Run!

On Friday, the 24th, at 21:00

A young photographer discovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents.

Direction: Jordan Peele

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford

USA. 2017. Thriller. 104 min.

SATURDAY (25)

Special The Last Will Be First

The last witch Hunter

On Saturday the 25th at 7:10 pm

Kaulder is a witch hunter cursed to live forever. When a new threat emerges that puts humanity at risk, he must enlist the help of the young witch Chloe to face evil.

Direction: Breck Eisner

Cast: Vin DieselRose LeslieElijah WoodMichael Caine

Canada. China. USA. 2015. Action. 101 min.

The last Airbender

On Saturday, the 25th, at 21:00

The young avatar Aang must give up his childhood to fight the people of Fire. Using his powers and special abilities, he has a long journey ahead of him to save the peoples of Water, Earth and Air.

Direction: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Noah Ringer, Dev Patel, Nicola Peltz

USA. 2010. Adventure. 103 min.

The last challenge

On Saturday, the 25th, at 23:00

The boss of a drug cartel escapes from prison and flees towards Mexico. But, before reaching his objective, he will need to pass through the town of Sheriff Ray Owens.

Direction: Kim Jee-Woon

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker, Johnny Knoxville, Rodrigo Santoro

USA. 2013. Action. 108 min.

MONDAY (27)

Indiana Jones Marathon

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

On Monday, the 27th, at 4:40 pm

Archaeologist Indiana Jones needs to find the Ark of the Covenant, a biblical relic that contains the Ten Commandments. As the wielder of the artifact becomes invincible, the Nazis will also go to great lengths to conquer this precious object.

Direction: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman

USA. 1981. Action. 112 min.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

On Monday, the 27th, at 18:55

In 1935, professor, archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones has a new mission: to rescue the stones stolen by a sorcerer and free enslaved children. To do so, he will have to face the magical powers and fanaticism of a cult that sacrifices human beings.

Direction: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Harrison FordKate CapshawAmrish Puri

USA. 1984. Action. 118 min.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

On Monday, the 27th, at 21:00

On his journey, Indiana Jones has to face once again the threat of the Nazi army, who kidnapped his father and stole his diary in a relentless search for the Holy Grail. It is up to the adventurer to save his father, the Holy Grail and humanity from this terrible threat.

Direction: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Alison Doody

USA. 1989. Action. 125 min.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

On Monday, the 27th, at 23:25

During the Cold War, Indiana Jones and young Mutt search for the Crystal Skull, a mystical object of great value, but soon realize they are not alone. Soviets led by the cruel Irina Spalko also want the object to try to dominate the world through it.

Direction: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Shia Labeouf, Karen Allen, John Hurt, Jim Broadbent

USA. 2008. Action. 119 min.

WEDNESDAY (29)

The Expendables/Powerpix Dual Program

The Expendables

On Wednesday, the 29th, at 19:10

A group of mercenaries led by Barney Ross is hired to stop a dictator. Upon arriving at the scene, they realize that they are at a disadvantage, but decide to proceed when they find a possible ally.

Direction: Sylvester Stallone

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li

USA. 2010. Action. 97 min.

The Expendables 3

On Wednesday, the 29th, at 21:00

Barney and his team of mercenaries rescue Doc, who has been imprisoned for eight years. Now, they set out on a mission where they reconnect with Conrad, co-founder of the mercenaries, who threatens to destroy the group.

Direction: Patrick Hughes

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li

USA. 2014. Action. 120 min.