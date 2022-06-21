Chloe: Online Pursuit, Mysterious Death, and Imposter Set the Tone in New Thriller Series

Is the perfect, fun and colorful life that people show on social media really honest? How well do we really know the lives of the people we follow online and how honestly do we present our own realities? These questions that guide the new (and tense) psychological thriller series Chloe.

in the thriller of Amazon Prime Videowe are introduced to Becky Green, a woman obsessed with following the perfect life of her childhood friend Chloe Fairbourne on social media.

The stalker follows her friend’s life, with her adored husband and surrounded by nice people, who are always a click away. When Chloe suddenly dies, Becky takes on a new identity and infiltrates the enviable lives of Chloe’s closest friends to find out what happened to her.

Apparently, all is not as it seems in Chloe’s world: “I just thought I knew what her life was all about, but I was completely wrong,” Becky says in one scene.

The six-episode series was created, written and directed by Alice Seabright, writer and director of “Sex Education,” who also serves as an executive producer. Seabright’s idea was to talk about the contemporary world and relationships based on comparisons, so social media could not be left out.

Moving between the figure of the “imposter”, as in “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and the novel “Rebecca”, by Daphne du Maurier, the plot talks about online persecution, but also about someone trying to maintain an untenable situation and about the shadow left by someone who is gone.

The series was critically acclaimed around the world and now arrives in Brazil on June 24th. Becky Green is played by Erin Doherty, known for Princess Anne in “The Crown”, and Chloe by Pippa Bennett-Warner. The cast also includes Billy Howle, Jack Farthing and Brandon Micheal Hall.

Watch the trailer: