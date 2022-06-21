Chris Evans back in the Fantastic Four? Actor says he would love to return

Before living his iconic role as Captain America, Chris Evans gave life to another Marvel hero, the Human Torch from the Fantastic Four.

And now, with Chris Evans practically retired as Captain Steve Rogers, constantly saying he’s unlikely to return to live the Avengers member who had his ending in “Endgame” and has already seen another take his shield, he responded about a return to the role of Johnny Storm the Human Torch.

Evans played Johnny Storm, Susan Storm’s younger brother, the Invisible Woman played by Jessica Alba, in 2005’s “Fantastic Four” and 2007’s “Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer”. 2015 – and the Human Torch was played by Michael B. Jordan – but the production was a failure and Marvel is now carefully planning the next steps to insert the group into the MCU.

In an interview with MTV News (via Variety), Chris Evans was asked about a return to the Fantastic Four, and said it would be easier to go back to being Johnny Storm than Captain America. “God, wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be great? No, no one has ever come to me about it. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old,” joked Evans.

“But I really love that character, but I think… Aren’t they doing something right now with Fantastic Four?” Yes, Chris Evans. The “Fantastic Four” reboot was announced in 2019, and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” even had a Mr. Fantastic lived by John Krasinski on Earth 838, but there is still no confirmation if he will be the character in the group’s film, after all we are talking about a parallel reality.

“Look, I would love that. I would love it. That would actually be something easier to sell to me than coming back as Cap [forma abreviada de se referir ao Capitão América]. Do you know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t want to break away from what a beautiful experience it was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t get his own day. That was before Marvel actually found its footing. So I loved that role, and you know, who knows?” Evans concluded.

Evans’ last role was voicing Buzz in Pixar’s animated “Lightyear”, which is in theaters.

As for the new “Fantastic Four”, there is still nothing released in relation to the cast, not even director after Jon Watts leaves the project. Marvel is currently looking for a replacement for Watts, and wants a big name in the style of Sam Raimi.

“Fantastic Four,” “Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer,” and the 2015 reboot are all available on Disney+.

