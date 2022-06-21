Cine Espetacular: SBT shows the film ‘Professora Sem Classe’ this Tuesday (21/06/2022)

Professor Without Class is the movie by Cine Espetacular on SBT

O Spectacular Cine this Tuesday (21) shows the film teacher without class on SBT. The comedy that was originally released in 2011 and promises to liven up the end of Tuesday night for the viewers of Silvio Santos’ broadcaster.

The film teacher without class is directed by filmmaker Jake Kasdan. The cast of the Cine Espetacular film includes actors Jason Segel, Lucy Punch, Justin Timberlake, John Michael Higgins, Lee Eisenberg, Kaitlyn Dever, Kathryn Newton, Phyllis Smith, Molly Shanon, Matthew J. Evans, Finneas O’Connell, Paul Feig and great cast.

The comedy is starring actress Cameron Diaz, known for the films “Charlie’s Angels” and “Charlie’s Angels Detonating”.

Sinopsis Spectacular

In the film, teacher Elizabeth, while engaged to a millionaire, snubbed her schoolmates, didn’t care about student training. In addition, she had inappropriate language and behavior.

However, now that she is poor, she vows to use her weapons to, in a new blow, return to the top of society.

O Spectacular Cine airs on SBT from 11:15 pm, right after Programa do Ratinho, according to the official schedule of SBT.

Even this Tuesday (14) there are more movies on TV. THE Globe displays the Afternoon session from 3:30 pm with the drama The Book of Love.

The American feature film was directed by filmmaker Bill Purple and has the actors Jessica Biel, Maisie Williams, Mary Steenburgen, Orlando Jones, Jason Sudeikis, Chloe Grace Moretz, Zach Braff, Paul Reiser, Cailey Fleming and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the cast. .

The Book of Love also had songs from the soundtrack composed by Justin Timberlake and Mitchell Owens. In the film, feeling unable to cope with the pain of losing his wife recently, an architect decides to befriend an introverted girl and agrees to help her build a raft to cross the Atlantic.