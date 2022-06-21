Cockroaches are evolving and becoming resistant to insecticides

Studies indicate that the cockroaches roam the planet Earth for at least a few hundred thousand years. There are even fossils that prove that they were here during the same time as the dinosaurs, and that they resisted all weather and climate change.

That’s why we say that this insect is so resistant, and everything indicates that it will continue to be, since studies from Purdue University in Indiana, United States, show that the cockroaches are evolving.

But not only that, because, in fact, they are more resistant to insecticides and difficult to control.

stronger cockroaches

Many people are wrong to think that cockroaches are harmless and easy to control, as new studies show that their resistance is constantly evolving. Proof of this is the recent discovery that insecticides have become less and less effective for controlling this insect. According to the Purdue University study, cockroaches can develop cross-resistance to insecticides. In fact, this can happen even when the poisons are new and have never been exposed to insects before.

Thus, the leader of the study, researcher Michael Scharf, says that the increase in resistance in cockroaches increases an average of four to six times more in a single generation. As a consequence, there is a need for more studies to discover and test new insecticides that can circumvent the cockroaches’ survival devices.

High reproducibility

Another point that bothers researchers a lot is the fact that cockroaches can reproduce very quickly. In fact, even a “dead” cockroach may be able to give birth to young. That’s because insecticides are not able to kill a cockroach’s eggs, so they can develop even after the mother is dead.

With this, the most effective remedy to end infestations is the good old slipper. You can even use the traditional insecticide to kill the biggest cockroach and then finish with the slipper, to prevent possible chicks from haunting your house again.