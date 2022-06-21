Colombia: Will Brazil be next?, asks Bolsonaro – 06/20/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sent a message on a broadcast list he maintains on WhatsApp in which he comments on the results of the elections in Colombia. Left-wing candidate Gustavo Petro was elected president on Sunday with 50.44% of the vote.

Columns and Blogs Receive in your email a selection of columns and blogs from Folha; exclusive to subscribers.

In public silence, Bolsonaro sent a message to a restricted group of BBC News Brazil with the title “Ex-guerrilla wins election in Colombia and will be the country’s first leftist president”.

Below the photo, Bolsonaro wrote: “Cuba… Venezuela… Argentina… Chile… Colombia… Brazil???”, in reference to the fact that the left, with Lula (PT), has a chance return to power in the country.

According to Bolsonaro’s ministers and interlocutors, he also drew attention to the high abstention rate in the Colombian election. Voting is not mandatory in the country and around 45% of citizens eligible to vote did not turn up at the polls. Although high, the number represents the lowest number of abstentions in two decades in Colombia.

Bolsonaro, however, would be concerned that abstention in Brazil could also be high, even with mandatory voting.

In addition to highlighting the strengthening of the left in Latin America – progressive candidates won elections in Bolivia, Peru and Chile, in addition to already being in power in Argentina –, Petro’s victory had another symbolism: it was recognized by his main opponent, Rodolfo Hernández, less than an hour after the results were published.

Several Latin American presidents and left-wing leaders celebrated Petro’s victory. But the right, with the exception of Bolsonaro, also spoke out.

Henrique Capriles, who was once a candidate for president of Venezuela against Nicolás Maduro, wrote: “Today, #19Jun, Colombians voted for peace and reaffirmed their democracy. In just over 1 hour the result was known. In Colombia live 2 M [milhões] of Venezuelans. We hope that the new president will govern with respect and without exclusion for them.”

Juan Guaidó, self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela and recognized as such by more than 50 countries, said: “Colombia is now home to 2 million Venezuelans who fled in search of a future. protection for vulnerable Venezuelans in their country and accompany Venezuela’s struggle to regain its democracy”.

Bolsonaro is also expected to speak out later this week.

PRIDE

Federal deputy David Miranda (PDT-RJ) was one of the guests at Camarote Pride, on Avenida Paulista, during the LGBT+ Parade, on Sunday (19). The private party was hosted at Blue Note São Paulo. Federal deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP) and his wife, Fabiana, were there. Hairdresser Celso Kamura also attended.