“Come be happy in the heart team”; São Paulo holder smiles at Murilo’s goal and Palmeiras fans go crazy on the web

Palmeiras remains the leader of the Brasileirão. And to distance itself from rival Corinthians, Verdão went to Morumbi and won another epic victory in the national tournament. After losing 1-0 to São Paulo until the 45th minute of the second half, Alviverde turned the game around in less than 5 minutes and ended Choque-Rei beating the home team by 2 to 1. With three more points in the bag, Palestra now has 28 points.

After the match, the Palmeiras wasted no time and returned to make waves from the São Paulo fans on the web. And once again Arboleda was the talk of Palestinians during the last dawn. That’s because the defender of Rogério Ceni’s team was caught smiling after Alviverde’s second goal. The fans of Verdão wasted no time and played with the Ecuadorian on social networks.

“Arboleda is a Palmeirense in disguise. He declares himself a boy. free yourself and come be happy in your heart team!”, said a fan. Another member of the crowd went further: “If Palmeiras sends a proposal, he comes on time. It’s very palmeirense”, he evaluated. “Arboleda, the most palmeirense of the tricolors. At least one Tricolor left Morumbi happy”joked an alviverde fanatic.

This is not the first time that the Palmeiras fans play with the defender. Recently, when he was on vacation in his country, the Ecuadorian posed in a photo with the Palmeiras shirt. There are fans of alviverde who ask for the hiring of the defender for the team of Abel Ferreira. However, with Murilo, Luan, Gómez and Kuscevic in good form, Leila should not invest to have the athlete in the Football Academy.