Company specialized in solutions for cargo handling engineering hires assistants, operators, mechanics, porter and other vacancies

Real Guindastes – a company specialized in solutions for cargo handling engineering – updated its vacancy list this Monday, June 20th. According to a company publication on Linkedin, there are vacancies being offered in Nova Lima, Ouro Brando and São Gonçalo do Rio Below, all cities in the state of Minas Gerais.

Operating in several market sectors such as mining, civil construction, steel, industrial construction and others, the company is looking for professionals for the following positions:

New lime

personal department assistant

SESMT assistant

accounting assistant

crane operator

crane operator

Work safety technician

Electrician

Lubricator

White gold

Concierge

Mechanic

crane operator

crane operator

Maintenance supervisor

Sao Goncalo do Rio Below

Rubber Mechanic

Concierge

how to apply

To apply, just send your CV to the email: [email protected] or register on the company’s website at realguindastes.com.

About Real Crane

Founded in 1988, Real Guindastes is specialized in solutions for cargo handling engineering. The company’s mission is to seek technological developments to be recognized for its quality, safety and commitment in operating in various market sectors such as mining, civil construction, steel, industrial construction and others, always offering qualified solutions capable of guaranteeing all the necessary structure. so that cargo handling projects are executed safely and efficiently.