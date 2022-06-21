Company specialized in solutions for cargo handling engineering hires assistants, operators, mechanics, porter and other vacancies

Real Guindastes – a company specialized in solutions for cargo handling engineering – updated its vacancy list this Monday, June 20th. According to a company publication on Linkedin, there are vacancies being offered in Nova Lima, Ouro Brando and São Gonçalo do Rio Below, all cities in the state of Minas Gerais.
Operating in several market sectors such as mining, civil construction, steel, industrial construction and others, the company is looking for professionals for the following positions:
New lime
- personal department assistant
- SESMT assistant
- accounting assistant
- crane operator
- crane operator
- Work safety technician
- Electrician
- Lubricator
White gold
- Concierge
- Mechanic
- crane operator
- crane operator
- Maintenance supervisor
Sao Goncalo do Rio Below
- Rubber Mechanic
- Concierge
how to apply
To apply, just send your CV to the email: [email protected] or register on the company’s website at realguindastes.com.
About Real Crane
Founded in 1988, Real Guindastes is specialized in solutions for cargo handling engineering. The company’s mission is to seek technological developments to be recognized for its quality, safety and commitment in operating in various market sectors such as mining, civil construction, steel, industrial construction and others, always offering qualified solutions capable of guaranteeing all the necessary structure. so that cargo handling projects are executed safely and efficiently.