Corinthians de Vítor Pereira is undefeated in the arena, but does not win classics | Corinthians

If on the one hand, Corinthians de Vítor Pereira has not yet lost in the Neo Químia Arena, he has not won classics either. And this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, Corinthians welcomes Santos for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

It is an interesting duel of Timão’s retrospectives under the command of the Portuguese coach. In the arena, there are 12 games, eight wins and four draws, with 21 goals scored and only four conceded.

In classics, there are five games, four defeats and one draw, with nine goals conceded and three scored. Interestingly, the coach has not faced Santos since he arrived at Timão.

Vítor Pereira in Corinthians vs Avaí — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Vítor Pereira explains the invincibility of Corinthians under his command in the arena, often citing the strength that the fans give to his team. And this will only be the second Portuguese classic at Neo Química Arena.

At the same time, however, decisive factors for Timão’s performance in classics continue to accompany the coach: tight schedule and embezzlement.

Since the last classic, the 1-1 draw with São Paulo in the arena, for the Brasileirão, just over a month ago, there have been seven games, three wins, three draws and one defeat. And Vítor Pereira could not repeat a lineup.

In that match, Timão took to the field with: Cássio; João Victor, Gil and Raul; Gustavo Mantuan, Du Queiroz, Maycon, Renato Augusto and Fábio Santos; William and Jo.

Of these, Maycon and Jô are certain absences for fourth. The former suffered an injury to the adductor muscle in his right thigh, while the latter recently terminated his contract.

Defenders João Victor and Gil, on the other hand, are recovering, respectively, from a sprained right ankle and discomfort in the left thigh.

Corinthians coach vents and says that team could be in the Z-4

But if the absences due to injuries continue to hinder Corinthians in the season and in the classics, one thing has changed since then: Vítor Pereira will no longer insist on a formation with three defenders.

In the last classic, against São Paulo, Timão started the game with a line of three behind. After not being able to play, Vítor Pereira chose to change the team and went to 4-3-3, a formation that the coach now intends to standardize more and more.

Vítor Pereira, Corinthians coach, during a game at the Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

With Fagner back and having Rafael Ramos as an option, that’s the trend for Wednesday. Until then, doubts like Willian, out of the last game with muscle discomfort, Gil, substituted with pain in his left thigh, and João Victor, improving his physical part, follow.

Corinthians trains this Tuesday.

