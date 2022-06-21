Corinthians equals the number of victories in the first round of the last two Brazilians

Still with six games to play in the first round of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians has already equaled – and surpassed – its last campaigns in the initial half of the main national competition. The 1-0 triumph against Goiás, on Sunday, at the Neo Química Arena, marked the club’s seventh victory in the current edition of the tournament.

Seven was exactly the number of victories the team had with Sylvinho last season, but in 19 matches. To give you an idea, at this point last year, Timão registered only four positive results.

The number is higher than the recent performances of 2018 and 2020, for example. In another three years in the era of consecutive points (2006, 2007 and 2012), the club ended the first round with less than seven wins – see further below.

In addition to the Emeralds, Vítor Pereira’s men have already beaten Botafogo, Avaí, Fortaleza, Red Bull Bragantino, Atlético-GO and Juventude in this first round, three of the triumphs away from home.

The absolute record is from 2017, when the alvinegros scored 14 victories in the first round, a mark that the current team would not reach even if they won the remaining six games in the partial.

Corinthians wins in the first round of the Brasileirão (2003-22)

2017: 14 wins

2015: 12 wins

2005: 12 wins**

2010 and 2011: 11 wins

2016: 10 wins

2004: 9 wins*

2009, 2014 and 2019: 8 wins

2003: 8 wins*

2022: 7 wins***

2013, 2018 and 2021: 7 wins

2006, 2007, 2012 and 2020: 6 wins

*Brazilian had 24 teams and the team played 23 times in each round

**Brazilian had 22 teams and the team played 21 times in each round

***Still six games left until the end of the first round

See more at: Retrospect of Corinthians and Brazilian Championship.