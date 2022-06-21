Corinthians reappears with Júnior Moraes and João Victor on the field | Corinthians

The players who played for more than 45 minutes in the last match carried out some recovery work on the inside. The others did ball possession activities in reduced field and offensive movements.
Read too:
+ Corinthians will enroll Bruno Méndez in Libertadores
+ Understand the importance of “kids” for Corinthians in the Brasileirão
Gil, a defender who was substituted with pain in his left thigh in the last game, underwent tests. The trend is that the result comes out this Tuesday. With that, the 35-year-old remains in doubt
Fagner at the re-presentation of Corinthians before facing Santos in the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians
About the embezzlement of the last round, Corinthians did not release updates. See the list of those who stayed out: João Victor (recovering from a sprain in his right ankle), Gustavo Mosquito and Bruno Melo (Covid-19), Júnior Moraes (allergic condition) and Willian (muscle discomfort).
From the images released on the club’s social networks, it is possible to see that Júnior Moraes, Bruno Melo and João Victor trained on the field this Monday. Luan, who hasn’t been related, too.
+ Read more Corinthians news
Maycon, with an adductor injury in his right thigh, and Paulinho, with an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee, are certain to be absent for longer.
+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!
Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction
Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!
+ Watch: all about the Corinthians at Globo, sportv and ge