Corinthians v Palmeiras take off in the lead, but opens wide advantage out of the G6; see table

The 13th round of the Brazilian Championship ended on Monday night, with Palmeiras’ 2-1 victory over São Paulo at Morumbi. The match, of course, directly influenced the situation of Corinthians in the table of this edition of the Brasileirão – see below.
With the victory of the Barra Funda team, Corinthians is now three points away from the first place in the table, occupied precisely by Palmeiras – before the match, both teams were equal, differing by goal difference. At the moment, Timão has 25 points, against 28 of the arch-rivals.
On the other hand, looking down, Corinthians finds itself in a more comfortable situation than before the round started. The advantage to third place, before just one point, is now four. The post, it is worth mentioning, was occupied by Internacional, but became Athletico at the end of the 13th round.
The fight for a spot in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores was also designed for a more pleasant situation for Vítor Pereira’s team. With the results of the 13th round, boosted by the stumbles of São Paulo and Red Bull Bragantino (defeat for Palmeiras and draw with Santos, respectively), Timão’s advantage out of the so-called G6 became seven points.
Corinthians now turn their attention to next Wednesday, at 9 pm, when they face Santos, at Neo Química Arena, for the Copa do Brasil. The confrontation is repeated on Saturday, in the same place, but for the Brazilian Championship, at 19h.
See the games of the 13th round of the Brasileirão 2022
Games on 06/18/2022
19:00 – Cuiabá 0 x 0 Ceará
21h00 – Santos 2 x 2 Red Bull Bragantino
Games on 06/19/2022
16:00 – Coritiba 0 x 1 Athletico-PR
16h00 – Atlético-MG 2 x 0 Flamengo
16:00 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás
18h00 – Atlético-GO 3 x 1 Youth
18:00 – Fortaleza 1 x 0 America-MG
18:00 – Internacional 2 x 3 Botafogo
19:00 – Fluminense 2 x 0 Avaí
Games on 06/20/2022
20h00 – São Paulo 1 x 2 Palmeiras
Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|palm trees
|28
|13
|8
|4
|1
|25
|8
|17
|72
|2nd
|Corinthians
|25
|13
|7
|4
|two
|17
|10
|7
|64
|3rd
|Atletico-PR
|21
|13
|6
|3
|4
|13
|13
|0
|54
|4th
|Atlético-MG
|21
|13
|5
|6
|two
|19
|14
|5
|54
|5th
|International
|21
|13
|5
|6
|two
|18
|14
|4
|54
|6th
|Fluminense
|18
|13
|5
|3
|5
|15
|14
|1
|46
|7th
|Botafogo
|18
|13
|5
|3
|5
|16
|18
|-two
|46
|8th
|saints
|18
|13
|4
|6
|3
|18
|13
|5
|46
|9th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|18
|13
|4
|6
|3
|18
|15
|3
|46
|10th
|Sao Paulo
|18
|13
|4
|6
|3
|18
|15
|3
|46
|11th
|Hawaii
|17
|13
|5
|two
|6
|15
|19
|-4
|44
|12th
|Atlético-GO
|16
|13
|4
|4
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|41
|13th
|Ceará
|16
|13
|3
|7
|3
|13
|13
|0
|41
|14th
|Flamengo
|15
|13
|4
|3
|6
|13
|15
|-two
|38
|15th
|coritiba
|15
|13
|4
|3
|6
|16
|19
|-3
|38
|16th
|America-MG
|15
|13
|4
|3
|6
|11
|14
|-3
|38
|17th
|Goiás
|14
|13
|3
|5
|5
|13
|17
|-4
|36
|18th
|cuiabá
|13
|13
|3
|4
|6
|9
|15
|-6
|33
|19th
|Strength
|10
|13
|two
|4
|7
|10
|16
|-6
|26
|20th
|Youth
|10
|13
|two
|4
|7
|12
|24
|-12
|26
See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
