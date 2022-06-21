Corinthians x Santos: reunion after classic with dismissal, debuts and affirmations | football

Corinthians and Santos face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. It will be the second meeting between the teams this season.

The first duel was on February 2, at the Corinthians stadium, for the third round of the Paulista Championship. The confrontation ended with a 2-1 victory from Santos, a turnaround, and had important points for both Timão and Peixe.

For Santos, the match marked the debut of coach Fábio Carille. After being out of command of the team in the first rounds due to Covid-19, the coach commanded the team, reinforced by the presence of athletes who had also lacked the team in the first rounds of the state, such as Kaiky and Felipe Jonatan.

After the victory in the classic, however, Peixe failed to perform well, oscillating in the matches. After four games, with two draws, one victory and one defeat, Fábio Carille was fired.

Another debut was by attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart. Hired to be Santos’ number 10, the player had a discreet performance in Itaquera. Still far from the ideal game rhythm, he played until the end of the second half, when he was replaced by Léo Baptistão. Today, Goulart is still looking for space in the team, now led by Fabián Bustos. He has oscillated between the bench and the starting lineup. It’s been 17 games without scoring goals.

Read more about the teams:

+ Auro returns, but Madson and Maicon must go out

+ Timão has Júnior Moraes and João Victor on the field

1 of 3 Ricardo Goulart in the classic against Corinthians — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC Ricardo Goulart in the classic against Corinthians — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

The match was also the first for left-back Lucas Pires for the main team of Santos. He came on in the 19th minute of the second half, in the place of Felipe Jonatan, and started the play for the equalizing goal, by recovering the ball and playing for Marcos Guilherme, who released Marcos Leonardo. Currently, Lucas Pires is the team’s starter, winning the dispute with Felipe Jonatan and being one of the main offensive weapons on the left side.

In the classic, Marcos Leonardo scored the two goals for the Santos victory – his first for the team this season. After a long negotiation, the striker agreed to renew his contract with the club in January and started the year as a starter. Now, he is the top scorer of the Fish of the year. There are already 12 goals, being the main scorer of the team in the Brasileirão, with six.

Since the derby, Santos has played four games under the command of Fábio Carille, another three with Marcelo Fernandes as interim and 25 with Fabián Bustos. The Argentine won nine victories, had ten draws and suffered six defeats. Under the coach’s command, the team scored more goals (35 in 25 matches) and suffered less with the defense, with 26 goals against.

Bustos was responsible for bringing more intensity to Santos. In addition, the squad won important pieces, such as defender Maicon, midfielder Rodrigo Fernández and midfielder Jhojan Julio, absolute starters, in addition to other reinforcements such as midfielder Willian Maranhão and striker Bryan Angulo.

In addition to keeping Santos alive in the Copa do Brasil, Bustos will have the job of staying in the Copa Sudamericana and making sure that Peixe doesn’t suffer so much in the Brazilian Championship compared to last year, when the team fought relegation.

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

2 of 3 Corinthians Santos Paulista — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians Santos Paulista — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Timão has changed a lot since that match, especially due to the most important effect of the defeat: the dismissal of coach Sylvinho in the third game of the season.

Since then, Corinthians has played 32 matches. There were five with the interim Fernando Lázaro and another 27 with Vítor Pereira – two of them were in charge of the assistant Filipe Almeida, due to suspension or case of Covid-19 in the Portuguese coach.

Eliminated in the semifinal of Paulistão by São Paulo, Timão managed to advance to the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. In the Brasileirão, he fights for the tip with rival Palmeiras.

At war with the Brazilian calendar, Vítor Pereira has been suffering important casualties due to injuries. Paulinho tore his knee ligaments and will only return in 2023. Maycon, with a muscle injury, is out of the decisive games of this current sequence. Names like Willian, Gil, João Victor and Júnior Moraes are also problems.

+ Click here and learn all about Corinthians

3 of 3 Vítor Pereira, Corinthians coach, during a game at the Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Vítor Pereira, coach of Corinthians, during a game at the Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

With a reduced squad – even more with Jô’s dismissal due to behavioral issues – and betting heavily on the base, Timão has been managing to be competitive this season, although it still needs victories against significant rivals. Since he arrived, VP has not won São Paulo, Palmeiras and Santos, which always makes him angry when asked about it.