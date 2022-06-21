Court supports that veto same-sex marriage is constitutional

posted on 06/20/2022 17:05



(credit: Charly TRIBALLEAU/AFP)

The court in Osaka, Japan, ruled that the veto, or non-recognition, of same-sex marriages is a constitutional practice, this Monday (20/6). The statement came after the Court rejected the arguments of three same-sex couples, who are part of an activist group calling for equality in the country.

“From the point of view of individual dignity, it can be said that it is necessary to make it a reality that the benefits of same-sex couples are publicly recognized through official recognition,” the court said.





The argument used is that the lack of recognition for such marriages is not a violation of the Constitution, since “there was no public debate about which system would be suitable”.

In Japan, a marriage can only take place if there is mutual consent of both sexes, according to the Constitution. Even so, the authorities try to advance the recognition of same-sex relationships, but the guarantees of marriage are not the same.

In 2021, a historic pronouncement in the country had been in favor of marriages between people of the LGBTQIA+ community. The Sapporo Court ruled that not recognizing same-sex marriage in Japan was unconstitutional. The speech, at the time, was highly celebrated by Japanese activists.

*With information from Agence France-Presse