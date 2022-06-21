Criminals break into apartment and force hostage to transfer Bitcoin to Binance

A recent case investigated by justice in Brazil indicates that criminals broke into an apartment and took a man and his wife hostage, forcing him to transfer his Bitcoin investment to two exchanges, one being Binance. The brokerage helped the investor to lock the wallet with the stolen funds.

Most of the amount, more than 13 bitcoins, was sent to Binance, with the rest sent to another brokerage that operates in Brazil, with a total loss estimated at 15 bitcoinsvalued at R$ 2 million at the time.

The case took place in the State of São Paulo in May 2022, and the injured investor rushed to recover his investments with the help of an investigation company that traced the values ​​​​to the portfolio of brokers.

Wife was kidnapped with friends in market

It all took place on a Sunday, when the investor was sleeping at home. His wife had gone to the supermarket with two friends aboard a Toyota, but they were approached by three criminals in a Chevrolet Onix vehicle.

During the approach, the wife was separated from her friends and taken into captivity in an unknown location. The friends were placed in the couple’s vehicle and with criminals aboard the vehicle they arrived at the victim’s apartment.

As the car was already known to the doorman, access was released and the criminals went up with their hostage friends to the bitcoin investor’s apartment. Upon arriving at the scene, he woke up with guns to his head and followed by death threats.

What took him by surprise was that, right at the beginning of the approach, the criminals already knew that he had a Trezor hardware wallet, model T, with a bitcoin balance. They put his wife on the phone to say she was in captivity and more threats were made if he didn’t send the amounts in digital currency.

Criminals held hostage transfer bitcoin to wallets in their possession, coins ended up on Binance

The victim transferred the values ​​to the criminals who ended up leaving. The investor had minor injuries because he had his hand tied up by the criminals.

After the scare of the action, he contacted a company that tracks cryptocurrencies in Brazil, and with the help of a lawyer specializing in cryptocurrencies, they managed to discover the whereabouts of most of the stolen value.

In conversation with Binance chat, the exchange managed to block the suspicious address for seven days and asked the victim to seek out law enforcement authorities to maintain the block for another 30 days.

Thus, the robbed investor filed a lawsuit for the court to maintain the blockage for a longer time, until the action is judged, which was accepted in an emergency injunction.

The case is strange for the investor, as the criminals have already approached him knowing that he was a Bitcoin investor and that he had a wallet in his possession. The case remains in the São Paulo court.

In recent years, several cases of kidnappings have requested ransom with payment in Bitcoin. In September 2020, the civil police of Ceará managed to prevent the crime with effective action and arrest the author, who confessed to everything.