Cristiano Ronaldo’s employee crashes the athlete’s car valued at R$10 million | Sport



Cristiano Ronaldo’s employee crashes the athlete’s car valued at R$ 10 million – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo’s employee crashes the athlete’s car valued at R$10 million

Published 06/20/2022 21:30

Rio – The star Cristiano Ronaldo received some bad news during his vacation. Manchester United striker’s Bugatti Veyron, valued at R$10 million, was involved in an accident in the Mallorca region of Spain, after the athlete’s employee lost control of the vehicle. The car is a rare version of the Grand Sport Vitesse, capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds. The information is from the Spanish newspaper “Última Hora”.

On the other hand, there were no injuries during the accident with the vehicle, despite having suffered damage that must have cost Cristiano Ronaldo dearly. On that occasion, the Veyron hit a wall, next to a gas cylinder depot.

The Portuguese ace is well known for being a sports car collector. Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo acquired a Chiron, with more than 1500 hp and which can reach 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds. In addition, the player is appointed as one of the buyers of the new Centodieci, 1600 hp and valued at R$ 45 million.