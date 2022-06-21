Critically ignored film with Kristen Stewart, on Netflix, seduces and disturbs

Hollywood is made of stories, so many that Hollywood itself doesn’t know them all. Most of them have beautiful women as their protagonists, each with a genius, sometimes unbearable, sometimes sweet as fairies, and these were the women who, by chance, also starred in major film productions. Among all of them, perhaps Jean Seberg (1938-1979) is one of the least known, and recovering her memory, at a time when interracial clashes continue to be a structural problem of one of the largest democracies in the world, is urgent. Seberg was involved in one of the most inglorious struggles in America in the throes of the 1960s, a decade marked by intolerance, hatred and criminal contempt for the theme of equality between whites and blacks, a position that earned him a fierce persecution by the FBI, the Federal Police. of the United States, and the consequent ostracism, not long after. The actress, one of those who best embodied the spirit of the Nouvelle Vague, the self-declaredly new way of making cinema, was wiped out of history by men who served the government in turn. The inclement weather took care of burying her image.

Of course, no film is able to perfectly summarize almost twenty years of militancy in less than two hours, but Benedict Andrews’ intention in the biopic “Seberg Against All” (2019) is to make the diva reborn. Focusing on Seberg’s role in movements such as the Black Panthers, which demanded equal rights for African-American citizens—which ultimately cost him his career in America’s film industry and his life—Andrews composes a retrospective of the The star’s trajectory from winning the Marshalltown, Iowa, talent contest to traumatic episodes such as almost being burned alive, in exactly the same way as the title character in Otto Preminger’s “Saint Joan” (1957) (1905). -1986), hagiography on the French revolutionary Joan of Arc (1412-1431). Marked in her skin and soul by her experience with the Austrian director, she went to France, where she had her good phase, with the movement led by Jean-Luc Godard. “Breathed” (1961) wrote her name in the golden inks of public and critical recognition, and at 22 she was, in fact, a celebrity.

Jean Seberg’s professional rise in Hollywood had been stigmatized by her involvement in humanitarian causes such as the Black Panthers, which Andrews points out with cutting honesty. Vividly personified by Kristen Stewart, the director’s Seberg rekindles interest in the stories that thrive between the lines, such as the one that says the actress would have been murdered by FBI agents at the behest of top politicians, defended by French-American director Dennis Berry (1944-2021), her second husband, who is not mentioned. On the other hand, her marriage to the Franco-Lithuanian novelist Romain Gary (1914-1980), played by Yvan Attal, punctuates the entire script by Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel, as well as her relationship with the black activist Hakim Jamal (1931-1973). , by Anthony Mackie, present from the initial sequence, and which Andrews leads us to believe was the great passion of his biographer.

When the it girl arrives from the new wave represented by French cinema on American soil, the usual battalion of reporters and photographers await her — who also take the opportunity to record the arrival of the members of the Panteras, a fact that somewhat eclipses the presence of the new America’s sweetheart incorporated by Seberg. In a move that seems more like a spontaneous publicity stunt, Seberg joins the activists and makes with them the gesture that will seal her fate, the flexed arm, which she is responsible for extending completely, ending in clenched fists. Somewhere around the airport were also FBI spies, led by Jack Solomon, the character of Jack O’Connell. This sequence, as dynamic as the others, neatly summarizes what became Jean Seberg’s life in the United States, a succession of hunts, conversations captured by wiretaps and the omnipresent loneliness.

“Seberg Against All” doesn’t show it, but a picture printed by Stewart reads that its protagonist was found dead inside her car, on August 30, 1979. She was forty years old.

