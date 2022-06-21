Cruise in Mineirão or in Betim? Ronaldo evaluates possibilities: “Let’s choose the best option” | cruise

Ronaldo Fenômeno’s team has planned, this week, a meeting to learn more about the project for the Betim stadium, a city in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. Cruzeiro, in any case, will seek better conditions to work at Mineirão before the final decision.

The priority is to get better conditions to manage the games in Mineirão. Last week, Ronaldo’s management collided with the stadium’s management. If it cannot resolve the issue, the Phenomenon will seek a viable agreement for Betim, a city 30 km away from Belo Horizonte.

In a live performed on its channel, this Monday, the phenomenon opened a quick poll with fans. More than 70% chose Betim as the place where Cruzeiro should send their matches.

– Either fight for Mineirão or have a new stadium of their own, like the special conditions, in this opportunity that appeared… there are a lot of good things that will happen. There’s a lot to happen. I can’t tell you everything,” said the Phenomenon, who promised.

“I’m sure we’ll work hard and we’ll choose the best option for the Cruzeiro fan.”

In Betim, the project has the participation of a foreign investor, at a cost of around R$ 450 million. The resources would be completely private. The municipality would cede the area. Cruzeiro would be entitled to around 80% of the ticket office of a match and could also explore cabins and bars on match days.

According to the project, the arena would be built on a plot of 100 thousand square meters, close to Via Expressa. The stadium proposed by the city hall would be located about ten kilometers from where the MRV Arena, the future stadium of rival Atlético-MG, is being built.

In search of better conditions to play at Mineirão, Ronaldo, manager of Cruzeiro’s Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF), met with Romeu Zema, governor of Minas Gerais, last week. The Minas Gerais club seeks better conditions, also aiming to explore the boxes and other sources of income at the stadium, on game days.

Even so, Ronaldo entered a collision course with Minas Arena. The company responded and created another episode of friction between matches. Currently, the consortium has a current contract with the Government of Minas Gerais. The validity is until 2037 – with the possibility of extension until 2045.

