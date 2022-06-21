Cruzeiro profits R.6 million with box office at stake against Ponte in Mineiro

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro beat Ponte Preta and profited more than R$1.6 million at stake in Mineiro Cruzeiro profited R$1.65 million from the box office of the game in front of Ponte Preta, last Thursday (16), in Mineiro. The numbers were presented in the financial bulletin of the match, released by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) this Tuesday (21).

The total income from the game, according to the border, was R$2,378,469.50. The expenses of operating the stadium cost R$722,840.07. Thus, the net income recorded by Cruzeiro was R$ 1,655,629.43.

The celestial victory by 2 to 0 over Ponte Preta was accompanied by 58,076. The match registered the third best attendance of this edition of Series B, behind only Vasco x Cruzeiro, in Maracan (63,609), and Cruzeiro x Sampaio Corra, in Mineiro (58,397).

It is worth remembering that Cruzeiro seeks to negotiate new conditions with Minas Arena, the concessionaire that manages Mineiro, to improve the financial results of the games at the stadium.

In the last match at Gigante da Pampulha, Cruzeiro had already registered good financial results. Against CRB, for the 11th round, the celestial team won 2-0 and had a net income of R$891 thousand.

Cruise Audiences in Series B

2nd round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque (Mineiro) – 19,115

4th round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina (Mineiro) – 14,074

6th round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio (Independence) – 21,831

8th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Mineiro) – 58,397

11th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB (Mineiro) – 42,004

13th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta (Mineiro) – 58,076