Cruzeiro: stadium project in Betim foresees an increase in capacity to 50 thousand seats | cruise

The statement was made by Vittorio Medioli, mayor of Betim. He recalls that Arena MRV, Atlético-MG’s stadium, scheduled to open in 2023, will have 46,000 seats.

“Depending on the understandings, this arena could grow. We are doing the figures at that location, but we would run out of capacity. It would be possible to add about 4 thousand more (seats), and we would be approaching 50 thousand. Atlético’s arena is 46 thousand, this here it would be for 45, 46 thousand.”

The project has the participation of a foreign investor, at a cost of around R$ 450 million. The resources would be completely private. The municipality would cede the area. Cruzeiro would be entitled to around 80% of the ticket office of a match and could also explore cabins and bars on match days.

According to the project, the arena would be built on a plot of 100 thousand square meters, close to Via Expressa and BR-262. The stadium proposed by the city hall would be located about ten kilometers from where the MRV Arena, the future stadium of rival Atlético-MG, is being built.

Talks are at an early stage. The project was revealed last week. Regardless of whether Cruzeiro closes an agreement, the arena will be built with a plan for the works to last two years, according to the City Hall project. The trend is that there will be meetings with members of Ronaldo’s team starting this week.

Amid the possibility of managing the stadium in the Metropolitan Region, Cruzeiro is also negotiating to have better conditions in Mineirão. Ronaldo met in person with the Governor of Minas Gerais last week, and the Pampulha Giant was on the agenda.

The Minas Gerais club seeks better conditions, also aiming to explore the boxes and other sources of income at the stadium, on game days. Even so, Ronaldo entered a collision course with Minas Arena. The company responded and created yet another episode of friction between matches. Currently, the consortium has a current contract with the Government of Minas Gerais. The validity is until 2037 – with the possibility of extension until 2045.