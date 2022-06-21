The Curitiba-based startup Ebanx announced, this Tuesday (21), a “revision of its operation”, which led to the dismissal of 20% of the total number of employees. According to the company’s statement, structures have been reformulated and some projects are being discontinued. It is estimated that at least 340 employees will be laid off.

In all, 340 employees should be laid off (Photo: Disclosure)

According to Ebanx, the cuts reinforce the focus on what has always been its core business: international payments.

“The decision was made based on the current scenario of the technology market as a whole, impacted profoundly and quickly by the macroeconomic environment. EBANX remains committed to its sustainability and growth, following the mission of generating access between global consumers and companies”, says the company.

In the statement, the startup says that employees impacted by the restructuring will receive, along with the termination, a differentiated package of benefits that includes additional values ​​and extension of the health plan, in addition to the work computer.

Founded in 2012, Ebanx is known for a solution that helps foreign companies like Airbnb, Spotify and Aliexpress sell in Brazil and Latin America with payments in local currency. The startup processes international payments in 15 Latin American countries.