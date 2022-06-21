Daniela Melchior shares new image from the recordings of “Furious Velocity”

This time, the Portuguese actress appears with the duo that will do her most dangerous scenes.

Daniela Melchior shared another image of the recordings of tenth “Fast and Furious” movie. This time, he shows up with his duo, who will record his most dangerous scenes or the most demanding physical maneuvers.

“One more week. I present to you my duo, Morgane”, wrote the 25-year-old Portuguese actress in a post shared on Instagram. Daniela Melchior already had revealed an image where he hugged Vin Diesel.

The new movie will be called “Fast X”. It is expected to open in theaters in May 2023 and details about the plot have not yet been released. In addition to Daniela Melchior, the cast includes the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

The production has been recording in several countries and will later travel to Portugal. are not yet confirmed the days, nor the exact locations where the shooting will take place. It is only known that production should pass through Viseu and Vila Real in the coming weeks.

At the end of April, a disagreement with the protagonist Vin Diesel – who is also one of the producers of the saga – led the experienced director Justin Lin to resign from his position. He was replaced by the French filmmaker Louis Letterrier, who is also an expert in action movies. read the article from NiT that explains Vin Diesel’s erratic attitudes that may have contributed to Justin Lin’s dismissal.