Deleted scene shows rare find by Stephen Strange and Christine Palmer Rolling Stone

The extended version of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) will bring some surprises for fans of Stephen Strange. The 4K, Blu-ray and DVD versions will feature never-before-seen deleted scenes, including a rare scientific discovery from Strange and the doctor Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) (via IGN).

In the footage, the two introduce what would become known as the Strange Palmer Method, a surgical technique that would allow paralyzed patients to walk again.

In addition to the scene above, there is also the fight of Strange with the seller Poppa pizza in full (via collider). In the scene, the ancient mage places poppa in a time loop, where he throws mustard on himself.

The moment illustrates the end of the spell of Strange about the seller, after accusing him of being an imposter in that universe and stealing Doctor Strange directly from the collection of Strange Museum.

Among the deleted scenes, there is also one where Strange is questioned about his integrity by a journalist. The version will also have bonus backstage material, bloopers and a short film about America Chavez.

The scene will be included in the version that hits platforms June 22 and physically in 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on July 26. The version that will be made available on Disney+however, will not have the extra content.