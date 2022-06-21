Diablo Immortal: streamer buys R$81,000 item and destroys it in protest | RPG games

Twitch streamer Quin69 deleted his Diablo Immortal account in protest after spending over NZ$25,000. He bought a 5-star Legendary Gem in the MMORPG, an item considered one of the main ways to evolve his character. Despite being important for progress in the game, these Gems can only be obtained by spending real money on the purchase of surprise boxes, the famous lootboxes. After acquiring the item, the streamer still “destroyed” his Gem before deleting his profile in the game.

In addition to Quin69, more users have been complaining about the practice in Blizzard’s new title involving Gems and microtransactions. It is worth mentioning that Diablo Immortal is available for free for Android devices, iPhone (iOS) and on PC, where it is in beta.

Previously, Quin had spent over NZ$10,000 during a broadcast without even receiving a 5-star Legendary Gem. At the time, he expressed his displeasure by saying something like, “Who needs 10,000 anyway? What would I buy? A car?” Even so, he continued his experiment to test the rarity of the gems in the surprise boxes for the last two weeks until he finally found it for the first time in one of his most recent streams.

Shortly after getting the gem, the streamer was undecided about what to do with the artifact, until, along with the chat users, he chose to destroy it. For this, he used the very rare 5-star Gem as if it were a low-level item to strengthen a common 1-star Gem. After the tem was destroyed, the steamer then decided to delete your character and uninstall the game. At one point, Quin69 commented, “No one should play this game in its current state. It’s toxic and only exists to take people’s money.”

Reviews for Diablo Immortal have been pretty harsh, and the game has become the lowest-rated PC title in the world. Metacritic, with a score of 0.2 out of 10 in user reviews. The game was not released in some countries that passed laws preventing the use of lootboxessuch as Belgium and the Netherlands, and recently had its launch in China delayed a few days before its arrival for optimization purposes.