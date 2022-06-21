Digital Wallet: Samsung Wallet launched with support for cards, documents and more

Samsung recently announced Wallet, its app dedicated to competing head-on with Google Pay and other digital wallets. Now Samsung Wallet is finally being launched with support for various types of documents, payment methods and even digital vehicle keys.

Samsung Wallet is now available from the Galaxy Store, South Korea’s official app store, but only in selected countries. On the list are the following: France

Germany

Italy

Spain

South Korea

UK

USA

Samsung Wallet also has Knox protection to store all your information with maximum security. By the way, you can store the following information in the app: Debit and credit cards;

boarding passes;

loyalty cards;

Airline tickets;

Digital keys for vehicles and doors;

Gift cards;

Health certificates;

subscription cards;

Cryptocurrency access keys.

To use Samsung Wallet, you need a Samsung smartphone with Android 9 Pie or newer and NFC to make contactless payments. Unfortunately, there is still no forecast of availability of the application in Brazil.

Source link