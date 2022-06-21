Diniz tries to convince Caio Paulista to change his position permanently

The speech of coach Fernando Diniz, after the confrontation last night, against Avaí, in Maracanã, won by Fluminense by 2 to 0, was fundamental for Caio Paulista. By approving the athlete’s participation in the position, the coach sees an even greater future.

Based on an investigation with people linked to the Fluminense commander, the NETFLU discovered that, at this moment, it is Diniz’s wish that Caio Paulista remain in the position, mainly due to the poor performance of Cris Silva and Pineida, in addition to the real possibility of Marlon leaving for Turkish football. All the original players of the position did not pass confidence to the coach.

Diniz’s enthusiasm for the improvised striker on the left side is greater than that of midfielder Yago, when he was selected on the right. Samuel Xavier, in full evolution, won the coach’s confidence.

It is important to remember that Fernando Diniz has already transformed the career of another athlete, in the past, when he played for Fluminense: Caio Henrique. Originally a midfielder, the player was pushed to the left side, where he stood out and even won calls for the Brazilian national team. The attacker’s success is not expected, but the coach’s bet that there is a great ballast for the evolution of Caio Paulista in the sector.