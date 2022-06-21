Director gives more details about the new villain

the award-winning Spider-Man in the Spider-Versefrom 2018, will finally receive its long-awaited sequel, however, only next year, on June 23, 2023, after sad delay.

The film will continue to have its unique and spectacular look, totally inspired by the comics, as if it were an animated comic book page, as we can already see in the first teaser of the film, which was already expected.

A few days ago we received the news that the villain Spot would be a threat in the new film, with Hollywood veteran Jason Schwartzman playing the character.

In the comics, Mancha starts out as Dr. Jonathan Ohnn, an MIT scientist who works for the Kingpin, but after an experiment goes wrong, he becomes the polka-dotted supervillain.

In an interview with CartoonBrew, the directors of Spider-Man Through the Spider-VerseJoaquim Dos Santos, Justin Thompson and Kemp Powers commented on what makes Mancha a perfect threat for the sequel.

“Very early on we knew that Mancha would be our main villain. Without an amazing villain, which you can kind of understand with their direct line, you don’t really have a strong story for your main character. So he’s an amazing kind of opposite to Miles.”

Regarding the villains who live ink powers, Dos Santos went on to say that “It’s not just an effect. It is art that comes to life.”saying that it is something that could only “really happen in animation”:

“And your living ink is really just, I think we’ve all said, it’s not just an effect. It is art that comes to life. It’s something that can only really happen in animation.

You can imagine Spot as a guy in a stocking suit in a live-action Spider-Man movie. It will not work. It just won’t work. Then his art came to life. He is the inkwell spilled on the page. It all goes back to a kind of comic book and comic book art.”

Powers spoke when saying that The Spot is very similar to Kingpin, in that both villains have “a story so strong that it was the perfect complement to Miles”:

“And so is Mancha. From the start, he felt like infinite potential, both visually and in the character arc. Because you know, by the way, this isn’t a fantasy, this is his skin. By the way, he’s wearing it, you know he’s not a polka dot suit guy. In fact, this is his skin. So you know, Dr. Ohnn Spot is the one that really complements, without giving away the story, he really complements Miles’ journey in this film very well.”

They also talked about the animation techniques used for visualizing the villain’s powers and how they speak to the movie screen, 3D and IMAX:

“And one thing I said when we were making the first movie, ‘I don’t want anything to be a cheat. I want everything to work in space.’ And I tried to encourage a lot of people to go see the movie in 3D. It’s a different experience. I wanted to do that, so if you’re going to see the movie in 3D in IMAX, all these dots, all these hatch marks, they all travel through space and depth. It’s not just on the screen. It’s not just projected at the surface level. And the same thing with those ink stains. I want them to also move in three-dimensional space. And I want them to feel and look and move. And Spot is going to be, you just saw a tease, I think he’s going to blow people’s minds.”

If fans have any doubts, they hope that when they see the movie, it will be “as in the first”When “you couldn’t imagine it was anyone other than the Kingpin running things”:

“As I said, the journey [do Mancha] It complements Miles’ journey so wonderfully in this film, that I hope that when you see that one line in the first one, you can’t imagine that it’s anyone other than a big boss running things. I think in this one you won’t be able to imagine that it’s anyone but the Mancha.”

In December 2021, a big surprise! Previously predicted as just Spider-Verse 2, the new movie will be the FIRST OF TWO PARTSS! In addition to the announcement of the two parts, we had the first trailer/preview of the movie at CCXP Worlds 2021. This preview you can watch CLICKING HERE!

In the list we have around Shameik Moore (miles), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker) and Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099). One of the first new names confirmed was that of Issa Raewho will voice Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) has the script signed by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and directed by Joaquim dos Santos (Justice League Unlimited, Avatar: The Legend of Aang). The feature will be produced, once again, by Chris Miller and Phil Lordand is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

