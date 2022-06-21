Discover some apps to earn extra income!

Several websites and apps have become a sure way of securing extra income. They work in different ways, some just watch videos, others answer surveys or take pictures of places or even like games of different types. For each system, there is a form of reward and a specific payment system. To stay tuned and on top of this novelty of apps that can give you extra money, check out the full article and learn how to actually receive rewards!

Google Opinion Rewards

This is an application available for cell phones in both Android and iPhone (iOS) models. It rewards users who answer its surveys, usually based on location history and Google searches.

Payment for Android phones is made in credits to use on Google Play. That way you can buy premium apps and subscriptions. For the iPhone, the application is not yet available for use in Brazil.

PicPay

PicPay is an application that works as a digital wallet. However, it also has tools that make it possible to generate extra income. You can invite friends to join the platform, and for each friend who uses your promotional code to pay with a credit card, you receive about 10 reais.

MeSeems

In this app, users are rewarded with points for sharing experiences, opinions and answering surveys. For this, as soon as you register, the user must select their topics of interest. Once this is done, the platform will send you surveys according to your profile.

From 1,000 points accumulated on the platform, it is now possible to purchase credits on the cell phone, food vouchers and gift cards for department stores.

TikTok

This platform has a monetization system for its users. One of the ways to earn money is by inviting another friend. For each friend you invite you can earn from 5 to 20 reais.

In addition, users with more than a thousand followers can do lives, and receive gifts from other accounts. 50% of the amount received is converted into reais and can be exchanged for real money via bank transfer.