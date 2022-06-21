‘Doctor Strange 2’: DELETED Scene from the movie shows flashback involving Christine Palmer

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ arrives on Disney+ this Wednesday, June 22, and a deleted scene from the film has been released.

She shows a flashback of Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) commenting on the Strange-Palmer Method, a surgical technique that would make people walk again, which he developed with Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

The sequence ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ managed to surpass the impressive mark of US$ 900 million at the worldwide box office.

In the United States, the film grossed $388.7 million. In the international market, $520.7 million.

In total, production has already raised $909.4 million worldwide.

Sam Raimi drives.

Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen will star in the sequel, which will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez.

