“Doctor Strange 2”: Deleted scenes have brawl and discovery. Watch!

Two never-before-seen scenes from “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” were released last Monday (20) by Marvel Studios. The title was one of the biggest of the studio in recent times and yielded many theories, curiosities, references and cameos. The extended version of the film will feature a lot of previously unreleased material, including the recently revealed sequels.

The first scene, released by IGN, shows Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Christine palmer (Rachel McAdams) sharing a scientific discovery, titled “The Strange Palmer Method”. In the video, they are interviewed about the feat and explain the concept and their love of medicine.

In the second excerpt, shared via Collider, we see more of the fight between the protagonist and Pizza poppa (Bruce Campbell) – the grumpy salesman who teases the superhero and ends up irritating him a lot, to the point that Strange uses magic to make the man beat himself up.

When will the extended version of “Doctor Strange 2” be released?

The extended version of the film will also feature a short focused on America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), behind-the-scenes material and bloopers. As “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” arrives on Disney+ on the day June 22 – without the extra content -, the physical version of the feature will be released in 4K, Blu-ray and DVD in July 26.