Doctor Strange 2 Reveals Deleted Scene With Stephen Strange and Christine

Coming to Disney+ this Wednesday, June 22nd, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a new deleted scene revealed by IGN.

This is a flashback involving Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

The two introduce what would become known as the Strange Palmer Method, a surgical technique that would allow paralyzed patients to walk again.

READ TOO:

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after defeating Dormammu and facing Thanos in the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sorcerer Supreme Stephen Strange and his partner Wong continue their research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil, forcing him to face a powerful new threat.

The film connects with the Disney+ series WandaVision and also has a relationship with Loki. The film belongs to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where the reality of the universe can collapse because of the same spell that brought the villains of Webbread to the world of the Avengers and the Sorcerer Supreme will need to count on the help of Wanda, who lives in isolation. since the events of the solo series.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is showing in Brazilian cinemas, directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man).