Does FIFA’s determination change Alonso’s situation in the Atlantic? director responds

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Junior Alonso was sold for R$47 million and returned to Galo on loan

The war between Russia and Ukraine continues to have an impact on football clubs in both countries. This Tuesday, FIFA determined that foreign players and coaches working in both countries will have the right to suspend their contracts until June 30, 2023. Atltico is watching carefully, as defender Junior Alonso is on loan to the alvinegro club until the end of this year.

According to FIFA’s notice, the “council has decided to extend the temporary employment rules set out in the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) with the aim of effectively helping players, clubs and coaches affected by the war in Ukraine.”

Also according to the document released by FIFA, clubs from both countries involved in the war have until June 30 of this year to reach an agreement with athletes and coaches. If not, employment contracts will be suspended.

In this way, players who are on loan from Russian and Ukrainian clubs to teams from other countries will be able to stay longer at their current clubs (this, of course, depends on negotiation and acceptance by both parties).

But can this new rule help Atlético to have Junior Alonso for a while longer? To Superesportes, football director Rodrigo Caetano said that, if there is a possibility, he will try to keep the defender. However, he stated that Alonso’s situation is different, as the defender’s contract with the Russian club has not been suspended.

“We were only able to bring Alonso back because we negotiated with Krasnodar. If there is a chance, of course we will try, but it was not and will not be by imposition of FIFA’s determination, otherwise they would have loaned to another club in the world. Alonso) is not on a suspended contract with them (Krasnodar),” said the manager, adding.

“Right now, nothing changes in Alonso’s situation.”

In January of this year, the Paraguayan defender was sold to Krasnodar, from Russia, for around R$47 million. Alonso, however, did not officially debut for the new club. The war between Russia and Ukraine brought the local football championships to a halt.

Atltico took advantage of the ‘market opportunity’ and hired Alonso on a loan until the end of this year. The alvinegro club, however, did not trust the defender to remain for 2023.

In total, Junior Alonso has played 109 games for Atltico. The defender, who scored two goals for the club, has won five titles: three state titles (2020, 2021 and 2022), Campeonato Brasileiro (2021) and Copa do Brasil (2021).