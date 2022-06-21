Dorival Jr is unhappy with Flamengo’s performance against Atlético-MG

Coach criticized the lack of volume of his team and stressed that the opponent was comfortable in the match

Dorival Jr criticizes Flamengo's performance against Atlético-MG (Photo: Silvio Avila/Getty Images)
After the third game under the command of Dorival JrO Flamengo has two defeats and one victory. This Sunday, the 19th, the red-black faced the Atlético-MGin Mineirão, in a game of the 12th round of the Brazilian and took the worst: 2 to 0 for the rooster.

After the duel, press conference, the coach Dorival Jr he was quite unhappy with the performance of his men and made an assessment of the duel. The coach was still disappointed with the apparent involution from one match to another.

“We had very little play between the lines today, and with that, we let the Athletic felt very comfortable. We didn’t attack much and, because of that, we had a lot of difficulties with a bigger arrival”, lamented Dorivalwho completed:

“Sometimes the explanations are unfounded because the tendency, based on what was done in the previous game, is for the team to grow. It is natural that we would wait for a moment like this, that we would have a better performance than what happened. We have paths, but We have to work for that to happen and for us to arrive in a condition for the team to be able to make the necessary moves so that things flow more naturally”.

O Flamengo you will have the chance to give change. That’s because the two teams face each other again this coming Wednesday (22), at 21:30, at Mineirão, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup.

