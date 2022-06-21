Drug Trafficking Mascot: Monkey with Bulletproof Vest Killed in Shooting – News

  • Monkeys are out of control, especially in India. With no humans occupying the streets, they’ve taken over the streets and are free to act like weird mobsters. In the latest case, apes stole three blood samples infected with coronavirus

    Reproduction / Sky News

  • The crime took place at Meerut Medical College in Uttar Pradesh on the morning of the 29th.

    Playback/Edufever

  • According to the technician who was the victim of the theft, everything happened very quickly.

    Playback/Video/Twitter

  • He was carrying the samples in a hospital yard when they were snatched by the ape.

    Reproduction / Sky News

  • He still filmed the monkey on the tree, but chewing and spilling the contents of the samples.

    Playback/Video/Twitter

  • Those who live close to the hospital fear that the apes could be vectors of the disease.

    Playback/Video/Twitter

  • You might be wondering if monkeys can get the virus?

    Playback/Video/Twitter

  • Well, not even the smartest scientists know, but so far there is no evidence that they can, so the residents of Uttar Pradesh can rest assured, for now.

    Playback/Video/Twitter

  • But there are other strange cases involving monkeys, all carefully reported here at HOUR 7! Starting with a case in March when hundreds of them fought over food in Thailand

    Playback/Video/Twitter

  • we already commented here at HOUR 7 how monkeys are becoming an increasing problem in India. And it’s Thailand’s turn to experience its own version of the ape revolt, with a shocking scene: rival gangs with hundreds of monkeys staged a pitched battle in a square in the Lopburi region, in the center of the country.

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • And to make it even more bizarre, the fight was over A BANANA

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • But such commotion has a reasonable reason.

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • The number of tourists in the country has plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • And the bunch of monkeys was fed just by tourists with open hands

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • With less food, the result is a wave of ape fury and destruction.

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • Some claimed that the episode is the first step towards the consolidation of the Planet of the Apes.

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • The monkey with the banana in his hand has become the target of the entire rival gang

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • Dozens of them just jump over a monkey

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • From that moment on, we don’t even know what happened to the banana, including

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • Local resident Sasaluk Rattanachai filmed every moment of the battle

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • According to him, speaking to daily maileven the locals were very shocked by the ferocity of the scene

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • And look, they’re used to seeing monkeys in action

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • But their number increased because of lack of food

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • ‘They looked more like wild dogs than monkeys. They went crazy for the food’

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • ‘I’ve never seen them so aggressive’, he adds.

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • The multitude of monkeys is precisely one of the attractions of Lopburi

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • Most of them live on the grounds of former Buddhist temples in the region. According to a report in the Bangkok Post, the gang demographics are divided between those who live in these ancient temples and those who live in the city. Also in March, a gang of them invaded a city hall and put the employees on the run!

    Playback/Video/Daily Mail

  • Something serious is happening in Thailand. Due to the lack of tourists, monkeys are without food and begin to exhibit increasingly aggressive behavior. The newest episode starring wild ape gangs in the country involves the invasion of a town hall

    Reproduction / Daily Star

  • According to reports published in the tabloid Daily Star on the 14th, the animals are in a frantic search for food, which has drastically decreased after the vertiginous fall of tourists, caused by the global covid-19 pandemic

    Reproduction / Daily Star

  • Without the visitors’ easy food, they went into ignorance and now they don’t even respect public buildings.

    Pixabay

  • The new victim is the prefecture of the paradise city of Prachuap Khiri Khan

    Pixabay

  • They ripped shingles, smashed windows and destroyed equipment

    Reproduction / Daily Star

  • All that was left for the employees to flee in panic

    Pixabay

  • To give you an idea, the savage gang also took over a nearby location: the Khao Chong Krachok mountain park, about 100 meters away from the prefecture.

    Wikimedia Commons

  • Vehicles are also being destroyed and show that the problem is increasingly serious in the country.

    Pixabay

  • In an April case in Indonesia, a monkey on a motorbike tried to kidnap a child! See the full story below

    Pixabay

  • Fiction has just been sucked into a vortex generated by a video recorded in the village of Tanjungsari, Indonesia. A monkey on a possibly motorbike crosses an alley and tries to kidnap a child. Yes, we are also trying to understand that there

    Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

  • The mysterious recording begins with the crook walking quietly in his vehicle

    Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

  • The scene is surreal in itself, with the little monkey looking like a motorcyclist with a license and all.

    Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

  • But then he showed his true intentions

    Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

  • The ape gets off the bike like a common bandit and pulls a child who was sitting on the sidewalk with his brother and mother

    Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

  • The monkey lets go of the child after he is too heavy. It looked like the weird story would end there

    Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

  • But the animal was more determined than it looked and dragged the child away again.

    Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

  • This time by a long way. Crime has become serious and very scary

    Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

  • The monkey just ran and ended the surreal moment when a man appeared screaming and scared him away.

    Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

  • After some investigation on Reddit, users began to give controversial opinions about the video. One claimed that it looked like someone was training the animal for street fun sessions, while another noted that the bike actually had no engine. You can’t be sure of anything, just that the images are some of the strangest we’ve ever seen on the web. The video complete can be seen on twitter

    Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

