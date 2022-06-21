Ecuador extends state of exception to six provinces | World

The government of Ecuador decided to extend the state of exception from three to six provinces in the country this Monday (20).

The measure is an attempt to contain the violence recorded during the indigenous protests that have lasted eight days, the presidency said.

Now the provinces where there is a state of exception are the following:

Pichincha,

Cotopaxi, Imbabura,

chimborazo,

Tungurahua and

Pastaza.

See below three points to understand the protests.

2 of 2 Roadblock in Ecuador on June 17, 2022 — Photo: Cristina Vega Rhor / AFP Roadblock in Ecuador on June 17, 2022 — Photo: Cristina Vega Rhor / AFP

The weight of the indigenous movement

With a broad mobilization capacity, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie) gained strength in 1990 with an uprising that got the government to grant 2.3 million hectares of land to communities in the Amazon and Andean mountains.

Currently, his political arm Pachakutik is the second force in the legislature, where the opposition is dispersed but has a majority.

Between 1997 and 2005, the movement participated in protests that overthrew three presidents. In 2019, he led demonstrations that left 11 dead and more than a thousand injured and forced then-President Lenín Moreno to back down on cutting fuel subsidies.

Conaie is the “main social organization in the country,” Franklin Ramírez, a political scientist at the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences in Quito, told AFP.

Indigenous people represent more than one million of Ecuador’s 17.7 million inhabitants.

Ecuador exports oil but imports fuel that it sells with subsidies that cost the government $2.8 billion between 2014 and 2022, according to the Economy Ministry.

In just over a year, the government has increased the gallon of diesel by 90% and gasoline by 46%. Since October, prices have been frozen due to pressure from the natives. The protests demand that these prices be lowered.

The movement, led by Leonidas Iza since 2021, also calls for a moratorium on payment of farmer debts, agricultural price controls, more employment, suspension of mining concessions in indigenous territories and new investments in health, education and security.

To contain the crisis, Lasso ordered an increase from US$50 to US$55 in aid to 30% of the most vulnerable population, subsidies to small and medium-sized producers and forgiveness of overdue loans of up to US$3,000 granted by the state bank to promote production.

It also declared an emergency in the public health system to allocate extra resources and doubled the budget for intercultural education.

How long and at what cost?

Unlike other protests, the indigenous people have not yet advanced to Quito.

Ramírez considers that there are no conditions for the demonstrations to last longer.

“The country is in economic crisis, we started to stabilize after the pandemic. It is not known to what extent the middle and popular classes should support the protests if they affect business”, he warned.

The protests caused losses of at least 60 million dollars in the first five days in the national productive sector, the Quito Chamber of Commerce told AFP.

They also affected the production of oil, the main export product, and the cultivation and export of flowers.