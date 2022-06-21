Electric car with solar charge can stay unplugged for 7 months

The idea of ​​having an electric car with solar charging fits well with the conditions in Brazil. Interestingly, this idea was very well explored in the Netherlands, by the startup Lightyear. The innovation company presented the Lightyear 0, which will begin production in 2022, limited to 946 units.

What sets this electric car apart is a solar panel located on the roof with an area of ​​5 square meters. This structure allows you to run up to 35 kilometers a day, but as long as it’s a sunny day. In this ideal condition, the vehicle can run up to 11 thousand kilometers without recharging, which would take 7 months away from the socket.

The Lighyear 0 is equipped with a 60 kWh battery, which provides a range of 625 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. In the absence of a good sun, to charge the electric car at the socket, it takes an hour on a fast system to get 520 kilometers. In the same time connected to a domestic wallbox, it is possible to obtain 32 kilometers of autonomy.

Minimalist interior features 10-inch screen as a highlight Optionally, rear wheels can gain aerodynamic covers

Solar powered, lightweight and aerodynamic bodywork

To have such a good range, the solar electric car is quite light for an electric car, weighing in at 1,575 kilograms thanks to the extensive use of aluminum and carbon fiber. The drag coefficient is also quite low, cx 0.19, which is very important in an electric vehicle.

Another way to prolong autonomy is to limit performance. Lightyear 0 has an electric motor at each wheel. Together, these engines yield 176hp of power and 175kgfm of torque. For the driver not to get too excited, the solar-powered model has a maximum speed limited to 160km/h. Acceleration to 100km/h takes about 10 seconds, which is not impressive for an electric car.

Electric car looks between sedan and coupe

The Lightyear 0’s body is a mix between sedan and four-door coupe, over 5 meters long. The cabin is made from recycled materials and synthetic leather. The internal look is minimalist, with the controls concentrated on the central 10-inch screen. The trunk has a volume of 640 liters.

The proposal of this solar electric car is very interesting, but the price is scary: 250 thousand euros. It seems that the Dutch startup has realized this and has announced that it intends to take advantage of Lightyear’s know-how to create a second model, a little simpler and more accessible.