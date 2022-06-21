Élisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France, warns of ‘risk’ if Macron’s defeat in legislative elections is confirmed | World

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne warned on Sunday of the “risk” that France faces if President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance loses its absolute majority in parliament in the face of a left-wing front and an extreme strong right.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

“This configuration constitutes a risk for our country”, assured Borne, who promised to seek “a majority of action” starting this Monday (20). “There is no alternative to this union to guarantee the stability of the country.”

The first projections of the research institutes indicate that Macron is likely to lose an absolute majority in the National Assembly. Thus, to govern, he will have to negotiate with parties that are not in his coalition.

g1 is now on Telegram; click here to receive news directly to your cell phone.

The French voted to decide whether to facilitate the centrist president’s second term with a new absolute majority of deputies, after several months of electoral marathon.

In total, 48.7 million French people were entitled to vote, but it is very likely that abstention exceeded 50%, as in the first round.

The result of the second round of legislative elections was crucial for Macron, re-elected on April 24 for another five years, to be able to implement his reformist program of a liberal nature, such as raising the retirement age from 62 to 65.

The New Popular, Ecological and Social Union (Nupes) bench, the first left front in 25 years, which brings together the radical left, environmentalists, communists and socialists, should increase its presence in the Legislative. Its leader is the veteran politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

The left has put the elections as a “third round” of the presidential election, considering that the French voted for the centrist to prevent their far-right rival Marine Le Pen from coming to power, and not for their ideas.

Its aim is to wrest a majority from Macron and force him to nominate Mélenchon as prime minister. Nupes thus seeks to interrupt the president’s program and apply its own, such as raising the minimum wage to 1,500 euros net per month.

Sunday’s vote ends a crucial election cycle for France’s course in the next five years. The next election will be for the European Parliament in 2024.

The arrival of centrist Macron in 2017 shook the French political council, which is now divided into three main blocs – radical left, center and far right – leaving aside the traditional government parties.

After the disaster in the presidential election, the Socialist Party (PS) decided to join the Mélenchon-led front despite the discontent of its former leaders, and the weakened Republicans hope to be the key to forming majorities with Macron in Parliament.

Le Pen’s far-right party has already moved forward in its desire to firmly oppose the president, and to do so has managed to form its own parliamentary caucus for the first time since 1986, according to polls.

While negotiation is common in most democracies in the absence of a stable majority in parliament, adopting laws would become a headache for France’s ruling party.