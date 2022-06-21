Elon Musk’s Daughter Asks To Change Her Name To Cut Her Billionaire Father | Technology

The daughter of Elon Musk, who is an 18-year-old trans woman, has appealed to the United States Court to change her name and remove the surname of her father, the richest man in the world. The information was published on Tuesday (20) by the website “TMZ”.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, as she wishes to be identified, was registered as Xavier Musk. The name change request was filed in Los Angeles County, California.

In documents sent to the court, she listed two reasons for the change: “gender identity and the fact that I do not live or wish to be related to my biological father in any way”.

She is the daughter of Musk’s first marriage to book author Justine Musk and has a twin brother and 4 other siblings. A sixth child for Musk and Justine died as a newborn. The billionaire also had two children with singer Grimes.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit was filed on April 18, the day after Vivian turned 18. The case should be analyzed by Justice next Friday (24).

Vivian is the daughter of Elon Musk and writer Justine Wilson, who was married to the Tesla founder between 2000 and 2008. The billionaire has five children with Justine and two more with singer Grimes.